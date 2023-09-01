Leadership skills for students: lead the way to lead

“Children of today are the leaders of tomorrow...” - Nelson Mandela.

We have heard this so many times. But how much do we contribute to the making of a true great leader? Yes, we educate them to have a vast knowledge of books and help them to develop in certain fields with extracurricular activities. We try to help them become better human beings - which is of utmost importance. At the same time, we need to nurture leadership qualities in them.

Life is full of challenges. Our world is constantly changing with technological advancements, new ways of communication, and overall patterns of life, which all involve better capabilities in critical and creative thinking. Leadership skills are life skills that can provide students with the ability to cope and adapt to these challenges at any point in life, to make quick decisions and take action in unforeseen situations, to manage and organise their own lives, and to lead others. It’s not only important for students’ development, but it also affects the society and the nation as well. Thus, it’s imperative to equip them with the desired skills for life.

“Leaders are not born, they’re made.” True - skills to become a leader can be learned and developed over time. The younger they start, the better.

Almost all young people have the potential to become leaders, and research shows that if the qualities, values and skills are taught during their formative years, it’s easier for them to apply those in life.

Now, let’s see some of the vital traits for being a leader.

Self-confidence is essential for leaders to take risks, deal with problems and conflicts easily and accomplish their goals. It involves taking prompt action and influencing others with the right attitude.

Problem Solving: Problems arise one after another in unexpected ways. People look for solutions from a leader. The leader has to guide the group through with problem-solving techniques for these endless challenges.

Conflict Resolution: Humans are complex in their behaviours, and leaders have to deal with conflicts that arise in different situations among different members. Leaders, with their negotiation skills, can try to resolve those differences constructively.

The art of communication is a skill that every leader must possess. As a leader, it’s vital to have effective verbal and non-verbal communication skills, whether it’s to delegate work or achieve targets.

Effective listening skills help in understanding the team, their challenges and expectations. The members might come up with creative ideas, and listening helps in a healthy exchange of views. A leader always needs to listen properly to them and understand their strengths and weaknesses before making any decision.

Positivity is essential for good health and mental peace. In negative circumstances, positivity helps to focus and maintain an optimistic outlook. It also helps the leader to proactively take action to transform vision into reality.

A true leader must also build trust and cooperation among team members by praising each member for their contribution, making them realise that it’s not just an individual’s target but the team’s target, and they need to support each other.

Empowering members by identifying the strengths and weaknesses of each team member is necessary to help them overcome barriers collectively. It helps motivate them to contribute their individual strengths to achieve individual and team targets.

Socialising, irrespective of gender or any other differences, helps build networking and strengthen the power of leadership.

A school can play an important role in instilling all these leadership skills in students.