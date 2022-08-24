Actor Chanchal Chowdhury joins Shikho brand campaign ‘Shikhbo, Jitbo’

Actor Chanchal Chowdhury has joined learning startup Shikho’s brand campaign “Shikhbo, Jitbo”, or Learn to Win.
Shikho said in a statement on Tuesday it had launched the first version of its mobile learning app in November 2020 and has over 610,000 users spread across all 64 districts of Bangladesh.
“We were looking for someone to uphold the spirit of this campaign -– who is an inspiration for us and a father. This is why the renowned actor Chanchal Chowdhury was our first choice,” the statement quoted Shahir Chowdhury, co-founder and CEO of Shikho, as saying.
“Chanchal Chowdhury and Shikho are aligned in our highest commitment to quality, dedication to our work, and passion for social impact. We are overjoyed to have him support our efforts with this campaign,” he added, according to the statement.
It also said the campaign “Shikhbo, Jitbo” will help “every student become a confident learner”.
“Students can be more successful as they understand and remember their material better.”
“Actor Chanchal Chowdhury will be promoting this campaign nationwide, bringing the joys of learning to hundreds of thousands of lives.”
Shikho says it provides more than 100 comprehensive courses for SSC, HSC, and competitive university entrance exams.
With the personalised and data-based app, students can learn visually from animated video content. Students attend live classes and can access other learning materials such as in-app questions with detailed solutions and ‘smart notes’ that include definitions, formulae, proofs and ‘hacks’.
The statement said students come to Shikho to improve their learning outcomes, with paid users spending an average of 90 minutes on the app daily. They can also track performance and progress using data analytics on a real-time basis.
“Shikho has made everyday learning fun and interactive for every student by “gamifying” their learning experience. Shikho and Chanchal Chowdhury will now foster this spirit of making learning fun for every student through this campaign.”