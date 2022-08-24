Actor Chanchal Chowdhury joins Shikho brand campaign ‘Shikhbo, Jitbo’

Actor Chanchal Chowdhury has joined learning startup Shikho’s brand campaign “Shikhbo, Jitbo”, or Learn to Win.

Shikho said in a statement on Tuesday it had launched the first version of its mobile learning app in November 2020 and has over 610,000 users spread across all 64 districts of Bangladesh.

“We were looking for someone to uphold the spirit of this campaign -– who is an inspiration for us and a father. This is why the renowned actor Chanchal Chowdhury was our first choice,” the statement quoted Shahir Chowdhury, co-founder and CEO of Shikho, as saying.

“Chanchal Chowdhury and Shikho are aligned in our highest commitment to quality, dedication to our work, and passion for social impact. We are overjoyed to have him support our efforts with this campaign,” he added, according to the statement.