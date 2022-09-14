At age 10, this transgender model is advocating for other kids

At just 10 years old, Noella McMaher is believed to be the youngest transgender model to ever walk the runway at New York Fashion Week in both February and September.

“It's cool to have that title,” said the fashionista from Chicago. “It shows that I actually am like showing other - showing other people and kids that being transgender isn't bad.”

In February, Noella walked in the Runway 7 show for the Trans Clothing Company. On Saturday, she opened and closed the show for Renacio.

"It was fun to do something new since I usually do more high fashion power walk. ... This time I got to tell a story,” said the model.