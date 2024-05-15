Home +
Mona Lisa's mysterious background decrypted by art-loving geologist

Art historians have long debated its landscape, speculating on the locations that could have inspired Leonardo but the geologist thinks she has pinpointed it to Lecco in Italy

Mona Lisa's background decrypted by art-loving geologist
Geologist and Renaissance Art Historian Ann Pizzorusso poses for a portrait in Lecco, Italy, May 13, 2024. A study by Geologist and Renaissance Art Historian Ann Pizzorusso suggests that the scenery could be the setting for the Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vi

Alex Fraser

Reuters

Published : 15 May 2024, 02:17 PM

Updated : 15 May 2024, 02:17 PM

