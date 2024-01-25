Viktor & Rolf take a snip at Haute Couture with Paris runway collection

Other looks were similarly rearranged into entirely new shapes, including one gown that had ragged material trailing on each side, and another that was sliced nearly down the middle -- leaving one shoulder bare. "It's about our love for couture and as well the irreverence for it, to live in both at the same time," Horsting said backstage after the show.

Snoeren explained why they used black throughout the collection.

"We wanted to focus on silhouettes and black makes everything more abstract," he said.

The label belongs to Italian fashion group OTB.

The Paris spring/summer Haute Couture Week runs to Jan 25, and has featured some of the industry's best-known labels, including Chanel, Giorgio Armani and LVMH-owned Christian Dior, as well as designers Yuima Nakazato, Imane Ayissi, Rahul Mishra and Stephane Rolland.