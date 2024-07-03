Mangoes are often considered the king of fruits, but the Haribhanga variety from Rangpur has a special place in people’s hearts Samiha Mehbub Hiya

Why is the Haribhanga mango so beloved?

In Bangladesh, the mango is often considered the king of fruits.

Whenever summer comes around, markets and fridges are flooded with mangoes. Among the many varieties on offer, one of the most widely loved is the Haribhanga mango.

The Haribhanga is a variety native to northwest Bangladesh and is commonly cultivated in Rangpur.

In recent years, the variety has gained particular popularity among farmers in northern districts.

They are round, fibreless, highly fleshy and typically weighs 200 to 400 grams. They can grow as large as 700 grams in size.

The Haribhanga originates from Mithapukur Upazila’s Khoragach Union. Locals say it was first cultivated by an enthusiast named Nafal Uddin Paikar. The ‘mother tree’ of the variety is now about 70 years old.

The cultivar was popularised by Abdus Salam Sarkar, a retired government official who loved planting trees.

From those handful of trees, the variety is now cultivated in Rangpur’s Mithapukur, Badarganj, Pirganj and Sadar Upazilas as well as other parts of the north.

Around 30,000 farmers in the Rangpur district are directly dependent on the cultivation and trading of the mango. Traders from Dhaka, Rajshahi, Barishal, Chattogram, Khulna, and Sylhet throng local markets to buy the Haribhanga. In season, the variety of mango sells at wholesale for Tk 1,800–2,000 per maund ($0.27–0.30 per pound).

The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) is working to further develop the cultivation of the Haribhanga.

The unique taste, high production rate, and late harvest compared to other varieties has made the Haribhanga a favourite, according to Khorshed Alam, Mithapukur Upazila agriculture officer.

The harvest of the mango typically begins in mid-June and continues into July.

Reporter's name: Samiha Mehbub Hiya

Age:16

District: Rangpur