Bangladesh hospitals report 2,168 dengue cases and 8 deaths in a day

The government has recorded 2,168 new cases of deadly dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 104,359, a day after breaking previous annual records.

The death toll in the deadliest year for dengue rose by eight to 493 in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services.

The hospitals outside Dhaka registered more cases and deaths in this period than those in the capital – a sign indicating the vast spread of the mosquito-borne disease this year.

The number of patients hospitalised in Dhaka was 842 and it was 1,326 outside the capital.