    বাংলা

    Bangladesh hospitals report 2,168 dengue cases and 8 deaths in a day

    The hospitals outside Dhaka register more cases and deaths in a day than those in the capital

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 August 2023, 01:38 PM
    Updated : 22 August 2023, 01:38 PM

    The government has recorded 2,168 new cases of deadly dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 104,359, a day after breaking previous annual records.

    The death toll in the deadliest year for dengue rose by eight to 493 in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services.

    The hospitals outside Dhaka registered more cases and deaths in this period than those in the capital – a sign indicating the vast spread of the mosquito-borne disease this year.

    The number of patients hospitalised in Dhaka was 842 and it was 1,326 outside the capital.

    The city saw three deaths and the toll was five in other districts.

    On Tuesday morning, 7,829 patients were under hospital care across the country, and 4,259 of them were outside Dhaka while 3,570 were in the capital.

    A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

    Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

    Bangladesh
    Dhaka
    Dengue
    government data
    outbreak
    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh hospitals report 1,565 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day
    Daily count: 1,565 new dengue cases, 9 deaths
    The number of cases since January stands at 95,877, as the death toll rises to 453
    Bangladesh hospitals report 2,149 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day
    2,149 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day
    The number of cases since January stands at 92,024 with 435 deaths
    Bangladesh reports a record 2,844 dengue cases in a day with 12 deaths
    Record 2,844 dengue cases in a day
    The tally of infections since January stands at 75,069, as the death toll rises to 352
    18 May: Senior journalist Rozina Islam was sent to jail after she was arrested on charges of ‘stealing’ government documents. She was released on bail afterwards amid condemnation from media activists and rights groups.
    Milestones in 2021

    Opinion

    The frustrations of an uncertain board year
    How money is shaping a new space race
    Success of Women's World Cup can't hide financial gap with men
    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford