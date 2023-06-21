BMA stands by doctors arrested over pregnant woman’s death in a Dhaka hospital

Bangladesh Medical Association, or BMA, has sent a strongly worded letter to Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council or BMDC, the licensing and the regulatory body of the medical profession, reminding the council of its constitutional mandate of protecting the doctors from any harassment.
BMA, the largest affiliation of physicians in the country which works to ensure its members are treated fairly in their respective field, issued the letter in light of the recent events centring on the death of a pregnant woman at Dhaka’s Central Hospital.
Two physicians were arrested on charge of clinical negligence in connection with the death.
Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi, a first-time mother who lost her newborn baby at the hospital, died during treatment at the capital's LabAid Hospital on Jun 11.
The 25-year-old former student of Eden College was transferred to LabAid Hospital in critical condition from Central Hospital, where her newborn died a day later.
On Jun 15, police arrested two physicians – Dr Muna Saha and Dr Shahazadi Sultana – for their alleged mishandling of the baby's delivery leading to its death.
The authorities of the hospital in Dhaka’s Green Road, in a statement issued on Monday, acknowledged that there was negligence of duty on the part of doctors treating Mahbuba and expressed condolences to the bereaved family a day after her death amid a public outcry over the issue.
However, in the letter addressed to BMDC, undersigned by BMA Vice-President for Khulna Division Dr Sk Baharul Alam, the professional association argued that BMDC should keep every bit of information under wrap when it gets involved in an investigation regarding medical malpractice since doctor-patient confidentiality is the cornerstone of this profession.
“Otherwise, if information gets leaked, the authorities, under pressure from the mainstream and social media, are forced to take knee-jerk action against the involved medical professionals without conducting a thorough investigation, which tarnishes the general images of all physicians in the eyes of the public,” reads the letter.
“BMDC has the sole authority to probe any medical malpractice, not others. However, the ongoing practice of making the alleged professionals villains in the court of public opinion has made our [BMA] members anxious and worried.”
The letter also reminded the brass at BMDC about their constitutionally mandated roles and responsibility towards the physicians in Bangladesh and argued that if it keeps dodging its responsibility when push comes to shove, eventually, the institution will lose its autonomy.
When contacted, BMA’s Dr Baharul argued that even though Bangladesh Penal Code protects doctors from allegations of negligence, for instance, when treatment is given in an emergency, under section 88, law-enforcing authorities make quick arrests of doctors, overlooking the said section.
“Even if a doctor involved in alleged malpractice is innocent until proven guilty. Arresting doctors before any investigation is cruel since such a move tends to destroy the careers of the affected doctors.
BMDC’s acting Registrar, Dr Md Liaquat Hossain, told http://bendews24.com that they have yet to receive the letter.
“But I am not surprised. Their [BMA] job is to protect the doctors, their core members,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Bangladesh, or OGSB, a national forum of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in Bangladesh, also condemned the arrests of Dr Muna Saha and Dr Shahazadi Sultana and demanded their release immediately.