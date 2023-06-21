BMA stands by doctors arrested over pregnant woman’s death in a Dhaka hospital

“Otherwise, if information gets leaked, the authorities, under pressure from the mainstream and social media, are forced to take knee-jerk action against the involved medical professionals without conducting a thorough investigation, which tarnishes the general images of all physicians in the eyes of the public,” reads the letter.

“BMDC has the sole authority to probe any medical malpractice, not others. However, the ongoing practice of making the alleged professionals villains in the court of public opinion has made our [BMA] members anxious and worried.”

The letter also reminded the brass at BMDC about their constitutionally mandated roles and responsibility towards the physicians in Bangladesh and argued that if it keeps dodging its responsibility when push comes to shove, eventually, the institution will lose its autonomy.

When contacted, BMA’s Dr Baharul argued that even though Bangladesh Penal Code protects doctors from allegations of negligence, for instance, when treatment is given in an emergency, under section 88, law-enforcing authorities make quick arrests of doctors, overlooking the said section.

“Even if a doctor involved in alleged malpractice is innocent until proven guilty. Arresting doctors before any investigation is cruel since such a move tends to destroy the careers of the affected doctors.

BMDC’s acting Registrar, Dr Md Liaquat Hossain, told http://bendews24.com that they have yet to receive the letter.

“But I am not surprised. Their [BMA] job is to protect the doctors, their core members,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Bangladesh, or OGSB, a national forum of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in Bangladesh, also condemned the arrests of Dr Muna Saha and Dr Shahazadi Sultana and demanded their release immediately.