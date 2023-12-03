    বাংলা

    Bangladesh records 742 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, death toll rises by 3

    The death toll this year stands at 1,632 as the caseload reaches 313,706

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Dec 2023, 11:02 AM
    Updated : 3 Dec 2023, 11:02 AM

    Bangladesh has registered 742 new hospitalisations due to dengue in a day, taking the tally this year to 313,706.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by three to 1,632 in a 24-hour count on Sunday.

    Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 156 cases were in Dhaka, while 586 were outside the capital.

    Currently, 2,970 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 855 are in Dhaka and 2,115 are outside the capital.

    The dengue outbreak has been significantly worse this year than in previous years.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh records 605 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, death toll rises by 1
    605 new dengue cases, 1 more death
    The death toll this year stands at 1,629 as the caseload reaches 312,964
    Death toll from dengue in Bangladesh this year tops 1,600
    Dengue deaths this year top 1,600
    Hospitals record 920 new cases of the mosquito-borne viral fever, and eight deaths from the disease in the latest daily count
    Death toll from dengue in Bangladesh this year nears 1,600
    Dengue deaths this year near 1,600
    Hospitals record 971 new cases of the mosquito-borne viral fever, and three deaths from the disease in the latest daily count
    Daily count: Bangladesh reports 1,094 new dengue cases, 7 deaths
    Daily count: 1,094 dengue cases, 7 deaths
    The tally of infections this year rises to 305,792 and the death toll stands at 1,577

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp