Bangladesh records 742 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, death toll rises by 3

The death toll this year stands at 1,629 as the caseload reaches 312,964
Bangladesh has registered 742 new hospitalisations due to dengue in a day, taking the tally this year to 313,706.
The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by three to 1,632 in a 24-hour count on Sunday.
Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 156 cases were in Dhaka, while 586 were outside the capital.
Currently, 2,970 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 855 are in Dhaka and 2,115 are outside the capital.
The dengue outbreak has been significantly worse this year than in previous years.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.