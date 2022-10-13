Mirpur, Uttara in Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar have become dengue hotspots: DGHS

Mirpur, followed by Uttara, has topped the list of Dhaka areas with the largest number of patients suffering from dengue, an aedes mosquito-borne disease.

Other areas of Dhaka with a large number of dengue patients going to hospitals are Mugda, Keraniganj and Jatrabari. Outside Dhaka, the disease has also spread in Cox’s Bazar.

At least 1,368 dengue patients were found in Cox’s Bazar, Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said at a media briefing on Thursday.

The number of deaths caused by dengue was highest in the Dhaka North City Corporation area this year. At least 18 dengue patients from the DNCC area died, while nine died in the DSCC area.

Dengue patients from outside Dhaka, however, died in larger numbers. At least 48 of 75 dengue patients who died this year were from outside Dhaka.