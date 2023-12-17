Daily count: Bangladesh logs 254 new dengue cases, 4 deaths

Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 254 new cases of deadly dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections so far this year to 319,236.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by four to 1,682 in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 63 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 191 new cases. Two of the deaths occurred outside the capital.