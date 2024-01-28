No specific person at fault for child's death after circumcision: health directorate

The High Court has received the Directorate General of Health Services' report over the death of Ayan Ahmed, the five-year-old boy who died during a circumcision procedure at United Medical College Hospital.

The report did not identify a specific cause of death. Instead, it noted that a nebuliser and an inhaler were administered to Ayan without informing doctors prior to the operation.

The report did not hold any particular person liable for the child’s death. Instead, it presented four recommendations to avoid such deaths in the future.