Bangladesh registers 72 dengue cases, 1 death in a day

The number of dengue cases so far this year in Bangladesh has increased by 72 to 321,073 in the latest daily count.

The mosquito-borne disease caused one death in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, taking the toll this year to 1,703, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 32 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 40 new cases. The death was reported in the capital.

Of the 734 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 289 were in Dhaka and 445 outside the capital.