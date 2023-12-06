Bangladesh logs 566 dengue cases, 2 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 566 dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 315,623 amid the worst outbreak of the disease.
The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by two to 1,641 in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.
Dhaka saw one of the new deaths and 118 new patients. The number of new patients outside the capital was 448.
On Wednesday morning, 2,614 dengue patients were under hospital care across the country, and 1,926 of them were outside Dhaka. The hospitals in the capital were treating 688 patients.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.