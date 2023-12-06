Bangladesh logs 566 dengue cases, 2 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 566 dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 315,623 amid the worst outbreak of the disease.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by two to 1,641 in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

Dhaka saw one of the new deaths and 118 new patients. The number of new patients outside the capital was 448.