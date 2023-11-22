Bangladesh logs 1,162 dengue cases, 8 deaths in a day

Dhaka saw four of the new deaths and 229 new patients. The number of new patients outside the capital was 933.

On Saturday morning, 4,178 dengue patients were under hospital care across the country, and 3,069 of them were outside Dhaka. The hospitals in the capital were treating 1,109 patients.

Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.