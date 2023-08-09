Bangladesh reports a record 2,844 dengue cases in a day with 12 deaths

A dengue outbreak continues to pummel Bangladesh, with the hospitals registering 2,844 new cases and 12 deaths in the latest daily count.

The tally of infections since January has now climbed to 75,069, as the death toll rose to 352, according to data published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Wednesday.

As many as 1,762 new cases were detected outside Dhaka, but seven of the deaths occurred in the capital.

On Wednesday morning, 9,427 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 5,006 of them were outside Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.