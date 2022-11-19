How the World Health Organization might fight future pandemics

It would be only the second such health accord after the 2003 Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, a treaty which aims to reduce smoking via taxation and rules on labelling and advertising.

HOW DO COUNTRIES VIEW THE PACT?

The EU proposed the accord and is seen as its biggest backer. Developing countries are keen to use the negotiations as an opportunity to secure better access to vaccines, following allegations of "vaccine apartheid" from the WHO's Director-General Tedros.

Members are due to give their initial feedback to the draft in a public meeting between Dec 5-7. With so many member countries involved, securing agreement is likely to be tricky.

HOW WOULD IT WORK?

It is not yet clear how the 2005 regulations and the new pandemic accord might fit together.

One suggestion is that they should be complementary, so that existing rules apply to local outbreaks with the new rules kicking in if the WHO declares a pandemic -- something it does not currently have a mandate to do.

It remains to be determined whether negotiators will include measures such as sanctions to ensure compliance.

WHAT OTHER REFORMS ARE IN THE WORKS?

Separate talks on an initiative to overhaul the 2005 rules are taking place, with proposals submitted by the United States, the European Union and at least a dozen others, diplomats say.