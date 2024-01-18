Omicron subvariant JN.1 detected in Bangladesh, health authorities urge caution

The omicron coronavirus subvariant JN.1 has been detected in Bangladesh, but health authorities are urging people not to panic.

The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research, or IEDCR, confirmed five cases of the JN.1 subvariant between December and January, all of which were contracted locally.

Prof Tahmina Shirin, the organisation’s director, told bdnews24.com that the symptoms resemble those of a common cold.