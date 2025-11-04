Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 05, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Mandatory bird housing imposed in England as bird flu spreads

The disease is spread primarily by wild birds migrating south in the autumn

Mandatory bird housing imposed in England as bird flu spreads
Cranes walk at a field following the outbreak of the highly contagious bird flu among cranes at a gathering place for migratory birds, near Linum, Germany, Oct 28, 2025. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters

Published : 04 Nov 2025, 07:19 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2025, 07:19 PM

Related Stories
Dengue: 5 die, 1,147 hospitalised
Dengue: 5 die, 1,147 hospitalised
England orders bird housing as flu spreads
England orders bird housing as flu spreads
Dengue: 4 die, 1,101 hospitalised
Dengue: 4 die, 1,101 hospitalised
Read More
NCP blames BNP, Jamaat, AL for ‘political failures’
NCP blames BNP, Jamaat, AL for ‘political failures’
Pakistan beat S Africa in last-over thriller
Pakistan beat S Africa in last-over thriller
Pakistan's Rauf banned over Asia Cup behaviour
Pakistan's Rauf banned over Asia Cup behaviour
4 BNP leaders expelled in Meherpur
4 BNP leaders expelled in Meherpur
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More