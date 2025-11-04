Mandatory bird housing imposed in England as bird flu spreads

Cranes walk at a field following the outbreak of the highly contagious bird flu among cranes at a gathering place for migratory birds, near Linum, Germany, Oct 28, 2025. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Britain on Tuesday imposed a mandatory housing measure for birds covering the whole of England, effective Thursday, in a bid to slow the spread of bird flu.

The disease is spreading rapidly in Europe, with the highest number of countries in at least a decade reporting early outbreaks, raising concerns of a repeat of past crises that led to the culling of tens of million birds and higher food prices.

Two outbreaks at commercial poultry units were confirmed on Monday, one in North Yorkshire and the other in Devon, and a third among captive birds in East Sussex.

There have now been 23 outbreaks of the disease in the United Kingdom so far in the 2025/26 season, which began on Oct 1, including 19 in England.

Keepers of less than 50 birds are exempt from the housing measure, as long as any eggs and poultry products are for their own use only.

The disease is spread primarily by wild birds migrating south in the autumn.

The risk of bird flu for humans remains low, with most people infected having been in close contact with infected animals, but the virus needs to be monitored as it increasingly spreads to mammals, the World Health Organisation says.