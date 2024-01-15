United Medical College ordered to halt healthcare services after child Ayan’s death

The government has ordered United Medical College to stop providing healthcare services after the death of child Ayan Ahmed for alleged negligence during circumcision at the private facility in Dhaka’s Satarkul.

The Directorate General of Health Services issued the order on Sunday after inspecting the institution on Jan 10 following a complaint filed by Ayan’s father Shamim Ahmed.

The United Medical College authorities could not provide documents on registration or licence for the hospital in an under-construction building, according to the order.