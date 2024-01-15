United Medical College ordered to halt healthcare services after child Ayan’s death

The government has ordered United Medical College to stop providing healthcare services after the death of child Ayan Ahmed for alleged negligence during circumcision at the private facility in Dhaka’s Satarkul.
The Directorate General of Health Services issued the order on Sunday after inspecting the institution on Jan 10 following a complaint filed by Ayan’s father Shamim Ahmed.
The United Medical College authorities could not provide documents on registration or licence for the hospital in an under-construction building, according to the order.
Online records show the medical college never applied for the licence, the directorate said.
The website of the institution, owned by United Group, says it has a teaching hospital attached to its permanent campus.
Ariful Hoque, a spokesman for United, said they were yet to receive a copy of the order until Sunday night.
Ayan was admitted to the medical college’s hospital for a circumcision procedure on Dec 31. However, he did not regain consciousness after being administered anaesthesia.
Ayan was subsequently transferred to United Hospital in Gulshan and placed on life support. He passed away on Jan 7.
His father Shamim later started a case at Badda Police Station, alleging medical negligence. Shamim suspects there was something wrong in the anaesthesia.
The case implicated United Medical College Hospital's anesthesiologist Syed Sabbir Ahmed, surgeon Tasnuva Mahjabin, an anonymous director and other unidentified employees of the medical college hospital and United Hospital.
Shamim alleged the medical college hospital applied full anaesthesia without the family’s permission while United Hospital barred them from taking Ayan to another hospital.