Bangladesh reports two new Nipah virus deaths

Government’s disease control agency has reported two more deaths from Nipah virus infection, taking the toll this winter to seven.

Dr Tahmina Shirin, director at the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research, said on Sunday the number of Nipah virus cases this season was 10 until Feb 3.

The zoonotic virus can be transmitted from animals to humans, through foods contaminated by animals and from humans to humans.

Fruit bats, which infect date juice in winter, are the natural host of the virus, which is currently one of the deadly emerging pathogens.