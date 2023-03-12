Renewable energy will take time: Atiq Rahman

It will take time for Bangladesh to tap renewable energy due to infrastructure constraints, according to Atiq Rahman, a prominent environmentalist and scientist.

“The alternative, green or renewable energy will take time in terms of infrastructure because it’s a new type of thinking,” he said.

Rahman shared his thoughts on climate diplomacy during the second episode of bdnews24.com’s “Inside Out” as he joined the live show on Sunday. The event was streamed live on bdnews24.com and Facebook.