Renewable energy will take time: Atiq Rahman

It will take time for Bangladesh to tap renewable energy due to infrastructure constraints, according to Atiq Rahman, a prominent environmentalist and scientist.
“The alternative, green or renewable energy will take time in terms of infrastructure because it’s a new type of thinking,” he said.
Rahman shared his thoughts on climate diplomacy during the second episode of bdnews24.com’s “Inside Out” as he joined the live show on Sunday. The event was streamed live on bdnews24.com and Facebook.
“Solar reflectors in one village in ideal systems worked well for about 100 families. When it comes to a million families, it becomes complicated,” Rahman said.
The executive director of the Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies, Rahman has transformed the nongovernmental organisation into a leading think-tank on the environment, resource management and sustainable development.
In 2008, Rahman was honoured with the highest UN environmental award, the Champion of the Earth award, in recognition of his outstanding and inspirational leadership and contribution to the protection and sustainable management of the earth’s environment and natural resources.
The same year, the Bangladesh government honoured him with the National Environment Award for innovative environmental research and technology development.
Rahman is a long-standing lead author and convening lead author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. As a lead author of the IPCC Fourth Assessment, he was a co-recipient of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize, jointly awarded to the IPCC and Al Gore.