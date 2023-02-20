    বাংলা

    Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry

    Italian rivers and lakes are suffering from severe lack of water, the Legambiente environmental group said

    Abdur Rahim khanAbdur Rahim khan
    Published : 20 Feb 2023, 03:00 PM
    Updated : 20 Feb 2023, 03:00 PM

    Weeks of dry winter weather have raised concerns that Italy could face another drought after last summer's emergency, with the Alps having received less than half of their normal snowfall, according to scientists and environmental groups.

    The warning comes as Venice, where flooding is normally the primary concern, faces unusually low tides that are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of its famous canals.

    The problems in Venice are being blamed on a combination of factors -- the lack of rain, a high pressure system, a full moon and sea currents.

    Italian rivers and lakes are suffering from severe lack of water, the Legambiente environmental group said on Monday, with attention focused on the north of the country.

    The Po, Italy's longest river which runs from the Alps in the northwest to the Adriatic has 61 percent less water than normal at this time of year, it added in a statement.

    Last July Italy declared a state of emergency for areas surrounding the Po, which accounts for roughly a third of the country's agricultural production and suffered its worst drought for 70 years.

    "We are in a water deficit situation that has been building up since the winter of 2020-2021," climate expert Massimiliano Pasqui from Italian scientific research institute CNR was quoted as saying by daily Corriere della Sera.

    "We need to recover 500 millimetres in the north-western regions: we need 50 days of rain," he added.

    Water levels on Lake Garda in northern Italy have fallen to record lows, making it possible to reach the small island of San Biagio on the lake via an exposed pathway.

    An anticyclone has been dominating the weather in western Europe for 15 days, bringing mild temperatures more normally seen in late spring.

    Latest weather forecasts do however signal the arrival of much-needed precipitation and snow in the Alps in coming days.

    RELATED STORIES
    Local boy Ratukali Madanawa, 8, takes a break from diving in the sea at Serua Village, Fiji, July 14, 2022. As the community runs out of ways to adapt to the rising Pacific Ocean, the 80 villagers face the painful decision whether to move.
    Why the world needs a deal to protect its oceans
    Countries agreed a deal to slow and reverse biodiversity loss, including a target to protect 30% of the world's lands and seas by 2030
    An Icefin is seen in the water as scientists work in the field at the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters on February 14, 2023.
    Warm water melts weak spots on 'Doomsday Glacier': scientists
    Thwaites, which is roughly the size of Florida, represents more than half a meter of global sea level rise potential, and could destabilise neighbouring glaciers
    A view shows the Signal building, a seaside block of flats which had to be evacuated in 2014 due to heavy erosion on the Atlantic Ocean coast, during its demolition in Soulac-sur-Mer, France, February 8, 2023. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
    Can debt swaps be a game-changer for poor nations?
    There is now an urgent need for countries to invest more in climate and biodiversity protection to meet their international and national commitments
    A blue whale surfaces to breathe in an undated picture from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
    Noise from deep-sea mining may disrupt whale song: study
    The peer-reviewed study argues that more research is needed to assess the risk deep-sea mining could pose to large marine mammals

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher