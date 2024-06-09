Bangladesh declares Naf estuary a protected area. Will it preserve endangered marine life?

The declaration aims to preserve endangered species like pink dolphins, sharks, rays, sea turtles, sea birds, corals, seagrasses, and algae

The government has declared the Naf estuary area near Teknaf as the Naf Marine Protected Area to preserve biodiversity, manage fisheries sustainably, and enhance the blue economy.

An area covering 734.17 square kilometres of sea up to 46 metres deep is under conservation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock on May 28.

The declaration aims to protect biodiversity and habitats, including globally endangered species like pink dolphins, sharks, rays, sea turtles, sea birds, corals, seagrasses, and algae, said Sayeed Mahmood Belal Haider, secretary at the ministry.

Secretary Haider said the Naf Marine Protected Area will conserve marine life and support sustainable fisheries, benefiting local communities.

"It aligns with our international commitments to enhance the national blue economy and establish marine protected areas."

In the gazette, the protected area's boundaries have been defined as follows: it encompasses marine fisheries waters in the southeastern coastal region of the country and the Naf River estuary.

The area is bordered by the Bay of Bengal and the Teknaf Peninsula to the north, the Bay of Bengal to the south and west, and the midline of the Naf River between Bangladesh and Myanmar and the Teknaf Peninsula to the east.

MARINE PROTECTED AREAS

Secretary Haider said there are currently four marine protected areas in the country: St Martin's Marine Protected Area, Nijhum Island Marine Protected Area, Swatch of No Ground Marine Protected Area, and a marine reserve in Cox's Bazar West.

In 2022, the government issued a notification declaring 1,743 square kilometres of the Bay of Bengal as the St Martin's Marine Protected Area for the sustainable extraction of marine resources.

The sea boundaries extend up to 70 metres deep in the Bay of Bengal adjacent to St Martin’s.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's notification states that this protected area aims to conserve coral, pink dolphins, sharks, rays, sea turtles, sea birds, sea grasses, and marine biodiversity and their habitats, which are under threat globally.

It also aims to improve the livelihoods of local communities through sustainable extraction of marine fisheries resources and to enrich the blue economy while achieving Sustainable Development Goal 14.

In 1999, the government declared 590 hectares of the St Martin's area as an Ecologically Critical Area to protect biodiversity.

Nijhum Island, located southwest of Hatiya in Noakhali, is a protected area covering about 3,188 square kilometres, including its adjacent marine area.

In 2014, a 1,738 square kilometre area in the South Bay was designated as a marine protected area known as the Swatch of No-Ground Marine Protected Area.

WHY NAF?

Haider highlighted that the Naf River estuary is a crucial habitat for marine biodiversity in the southeastern coastal region of the country, part of the Indo-Burma Biodiversity Hotspot.

The aquatic environment of the Naf River estuary serves as a unique breeding and nursery ground for economically important fish resources, he said.

It is a critical nursery ground for approximately 27 commercially important fish species, he added.

“However, due to unplanned resource extraction and pollution, the aquatic environment of the Naf River estuary is currently threatened.

“Therefore, it has become imperative to conserve the aquatic environment of the Naf River estuary.”

“The St Martin's Marine Protected Area does not cover the entire Naf River estuary. Therefore, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has initiated steps to declare the unique biodiversity reservoir, the Naf estuary, as a Marine Protected Area,” said the secretary.

According to Haider, the declaration will play a crucial role in conserving important fish breeding grounds, economically significant fry fish spawning grounds, and the overall aquatic biodiversity of the Naf estuary and adjacent marine areas.

This marine ecosystem is rich in biodiversity including plankton, molluscs, mangroves, coral, seagrass, and seaweed.

‘POSITIVE, BUT DECLARATIONS ALONE WON'T WORK’

Experts have welcomed the declaration of a marine protected area but are calling for effective action rather than mere announcements.

Professor Monirul Islam from Dhaka University’s fisheries department expressed scepticism about the current initiatives.

"While declaring marine protected areas is a positive step, I'm not very optimistic about the current situation. Without adequate resources and proper implementation, it won't succeed," he said.

He pointed out that marine protected areas near Swatch of No Ground, St Martin's, and Nijhum Island were declared earlier but have not been effectively implemented.

"It's not just about making announcements. The real issue here is that fishing is restricted without providing alternative employment for millions of fishermen," said Prof Islam.

Speaking about Nijhum Island's experience, the professor highlighted that despite the declaration of the protected area, local fishermen are largely unaware of it.

"There have been very inadequate initiatives from the government or development agencies. It has been done on a very small pilot scale, and the results are not forthcoming. There is a lack of law enforcement, with illegal nets being used during supposed fishing bans," said the teacher.

He also said that Hilsa production has increased in recent years due to concerted efforts during the Hilsa fishing season, involving stakeholders such as fisheries, the navy, and associations.

WHERE THE PROBLEM LIES

Prof Islam emphasised the need for better resources and awareness for fishermen in protected sea areas.

He said that many fishermen are confused about the various fishing bans and that law-enforcing agencies are also not fully informed.

"Everyone must be aware of the rules, and alternative livelihoods should be provided. Current initiatives are inadequate, covering only 1 or 2 percent of the residents and offering minimal support.

“Providing seeds like pumpkin and gourd isn't enough. The support must be substantial enough to provide a significant part of their income, or it won't work."

He added that fishing should generally be prohibited in protected areas, but exceptions might be made for certain months or using large trap nets.

"Clear guidelines are needed. During the months when fishing is banned, alternative employment must be provided for the fishermen to see any real benefits."

"There is very little government investment and attention here, which is a big problem," said the Dhaka University professor.

Secretary Haider said, "To benefit from marine protected areas, all stakeholders must cooperate. The district administration, fishermen, and coastal communities need to work together."

He also emphasised the need to raise awareness and ensure everyone understands its importance.

Haider acknowledged some ongoing challenges and said a Marine Protected Area Management Committee is being formed.

"It will take some time to see the full benefits. We will work quickly to address issues related to alternative employment for stakeholders," he added.

[Writing in English by Arshi Fatiha Quazi]