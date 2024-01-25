    বাংলা

    'Argylle' stars keep spy thriller under wraps on red carpet

    Actor Cranston describes the movie as a ‘two-hour excursion on a rollercoaster to hell and back, and you will laugh all the way’

    Hanna RantalaReuters
    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 07:25 AM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2024, 07:25 AM

    The starry ensemble cast of "Argylle" kept mum about the new action thriller's storyline and characters as they attended the movie's world premiere in London on Wednesday, saying they didn't want to spoil any surprises for audiences.

    "I can't really tell you who Argylle is. Not in detail. But I can say he's an idealised version of a spy," actor Henry Cavill said.

    "If you turn up all the tropes to 11, that's who Argylle is," the British actor said.

    Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the movie stars Cavill as agent Argylle, a globe-trotting super spy - and the lead character in novelist Elly Conway's best-selling series of books. Life starts imitating art when Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), and her cat Alfie, find themselves entangled in the activities of a real-life spy organisation.

    Actor Bryan Cranston described the movie as a "two-hour excursion on a rollercoaster to hell and back, and you will laugh all the way".

    "It's a huge, sprawling, spy epic that has lots of twists and turns and lots of great action sequences," said his co-star Samuel L Jackson, adding that keeping the plot under wraps came easy to him.

    "I live in the Marvel Universe. It's no different."

    British singer Dua Lipa, who last year made her feature film debut in "Barbie", also appears.

    "It's my first time doing anything like this, so I'm super grateful to Matthew for giving me this opportunity," the 28-year-old musician said, paying tribute to Vaughn for drawing the best out of her for her role.

    "What I love is just how generous he was with all his advice and just sitting down and explaining to me the different ways on how to get a better performance out of myself,” Lipa said.

    "Argylle", which also stars Sam Rockwell, John Cena, Ariana DeBose and Sofia Boutella, is out in cinemas globally from Jan 31.

    RELATED STORIES
    England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 29, 2023 Australia's Josh Hazlewood Action
    Rampant Australia seek series sweep against Windies
    World Test Champions Australia needed seven sessions to seal their 10-wicket romp against a depleted West Indies in the first Test
    Football - Carabao Cup - Semi-Final - Second Leg - Chelsea v Middlesbrough - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 23, 2024 Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates REUTERS
    Chelsea thrash Boro 6-1 to reach League Cup final
    The tie finished 6-2 on aggregate, showcasing the gulf in quality between the big-spending Premier League side and their second-tier visitors
    Britain's Prince Harry walks outside the High Court, in London, Britain Mar 30, 2023.
    Harry withdraws libel claim against British tabloid
    Britain's prince sued Associated Newspapers over a 2022 article about his security arrangements
    Cast member Emma Stone attends the red carpet for the premiere of the Venice Golden Lion-winning movie "Poor Things" at Barbican Centre in London, Britain, December 14, 2023.
    Film 'Poor Things' inspires curiosity, says star Emma Stone
    Oscar-winner Emma Stone says her sex-charged gothic comedy-drama "Poor Things" is a lesson in embracing change and diversity

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps