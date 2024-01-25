'Argylle' stars keep spy thriller under wraps on red carpet

The starry ensemble cast of "Argylle" kept mum about the new action thriller's storyline and characters as they attended the movie's world premiere in London on Wednesday, saying they didn't want to spoil any surprises for audiences.

"I can't really tell you who Argylle is. Not in detail. But I can say he's an idealised version of a spy," actor Henry Cavill said.

"If you turn up all the tropes to 11, that's who Argylle is," the British actor said.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the movie stars Cavill as agent Argylle, a globe-trotting super spy - and the lead character in novelist Elly Conway's best-selling series of books. Life starts imitating art when Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), and her cat Alfie, find themselves entangled in the activities of a real-life spy organisation.