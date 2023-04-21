Film 'Peter Pan & Wendy' reimagines familiar tale

The boy who never gets old returns to the screen for new adventures in an inclusive live-action movie about growing pains and facing one's fears.

"Peter Pan & Wendy" is based on Scottish author JM Barrie's beloved characters and the 1953 Disney animation "Peter Pan".

It opens with the young Wendy Darling reluctantly preparing to leave her family and childhood behind to start boarding school. On the eve of her departure, Wendy and her two brothers are visited by Peter Pan and the fairy Tinker Bell, who teach them to fly and whisk them away to the imaginary world of Neverland.