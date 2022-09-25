‘Hawa’ selected to compete at Academy Awards next year

The film ‘Hawa’ (Wind), which was critically acclaimed by both critics and the general public, has been nominated to compete at the 95th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, or AMPAS.

The Bangladesh Oscar Committee selected the film, directed by Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category, reads a press notice issued on Sunday.

The other film in contention was ‘Kura Pakkhir Shunye Ora’ (The Golden Wings of Watercocks), directed by Muhammad Kaiyum.