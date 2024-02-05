Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift makes history with fourth album of year win

Pop superstar Taylor Swift set another music industry record on Sunday, winning the Grammy award for album of the year for an unprecedented fourth time in an honor roll dominated by women.

Swift, now in the middle the world's highest-grossing concert tour, also announced she would release a new album in April.

The 34-year-old won album of the year for "Midnights," eclipsing music legends Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder, who each claimed the prize three times.