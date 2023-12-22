Actor Vin Diesel hit with sexual battery lawsuit by former assistant

A former assistant to the actor Vin Diesel filed a lawsuit against him on Thursday alleging that he sexually battered her in 2010 and that she was fired from her job just hours later.

In the lawsuit, filed in a Los Angeles court, the former assistant Asta Jonasson alleges that Diesel assaulted her in an Atlanta hotel room while the pair were working on the movie "Fast Five".

Legal and public relations representatives for Diesel did not immediately reply to requests for comment.