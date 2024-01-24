Gerwig, Robbie, DiCaprio snubbed in Oscar nominations

Gosling, who played Ken opposite Robbie's Barbie, said he was "extremely honored" by his nomination for best supporting actor, but added, "There is no Ken without Barbie."

"And there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film," Gosling said in a statement.

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius," he added. "To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

Also not making the Oscar nomination cut was "Past Lives" star Greta Lee, who was vying for a best actress nod for her role in the romantic drama set in Seoul, South Korea, and New York.

Joining her, "Ferrari" actress Penelope Cruz did not receive a nomination for her supporting role in the high-speed racing drama despite good reviews for her performance.