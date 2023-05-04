Union to brief striking Hollywood writers as TV production slows

Striking film and television writers are set to meet with union leadership on Wednesday, the second day of a work stoppage that threw Hollywood into disarray as the industry deals with changes brought on by the streaming TV boom.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" and other late-night shows aired re-runs on Tuesday night after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike, leaving them without teams to craft topical jokes based on the day's news. Production also was halted in Los Angeles for the rest of the week.

Hundreds of WGA members headed back to the offices of Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc and other studios in New York and Los Angeles, where they marched and voiced demands for higher pay and safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the Oscar-winning directors and writers of "Everything Everywhere All at Once," joined dozens of people walking picket lines in front of Netflix's headquarters in Hollywood.

"What we are asking for is really reasonable," Scheinert, a WGA member, said. "So it's exciting to get out here and show that support and try to hurry this process along."

Outside the Fox studio across town, "Family Guy" writer Rich Appel acknowledged anxiety among WGA members about being out of work.

"But there's also something very encouraging about a group endeavor that you believe in," he said. "I don't think anybody who's striking doesn't believe that it's worth it."