Modern filmmakers puzzle through mazy FDC to release films

Post-independence, Bangladesh had inherited a handful of state-owned corporations from its Pakistan-era legacy.

One of those was called the Tejgaon-based East Pakistan Film Development Corporation, which was later rechristened as Bangladesh Film Development Corporation, or FDC for short.

FDC’s modus operandi/objective? Promoting and distributing films produced and financed in Bangladesh and by Bangladeshis.

Fast forward to 2022, stakeholders in the film industry consider this corporation as an impediment, rather than a facilitating organ for the industry.

Take the instance of indie filmmaker Khandaker Sumon. He recently asked FDC for a ‘no-objection certificate’ or NOC, which is required to get the necessary certification from the Bangladesh Film Censor Board, a regulatory body which monitors and scrutinises the content of films before they are released, for his upcoming movie Saatao.

Sumon went through quite an ordeal, which he described as “like aimlessly roaming in a maze”, to collect the NOC from the FDC.

“In short, just to get a piece of paper which would read ‘FDC has no objection in releasing this film’, they [FDC] charged me Tk 2,95,000.”

Sumon broke down the charges as well.

“Tk 75,000 for the directors’ guild membership, Tk 1,05,000 for producers’ guild membership, Tk 5,000 for miscellaneous expenditure, Tk 1,00,000 to become a BFDC subscriber, and Tk 10,000 as service charge - That’s what a filmmaker is asked to pay before they can get their hands on the NOC.”

Sumon said he had written to the prime minister in minute detail about his troubles and the state of FDC.