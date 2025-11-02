A royal gift for fans as Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 60 with ‘King’ teaser

On his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan has mesmerised fans yet again, presenting the long-awaited teaser of his next high-octane thriller, “King”.

The announcement has electrified fans across the globe, turning the day into a double celebration of the superstar’s milestone and his return to the action genre.

According to The Hindu, Shah Rukh’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, unveiled the title reveal teaser of King on Sunday.

The film, directed by Pathaan filmmaker Siddharth Anand, is slated for a 2026 theatrical release.

The teaser opens with the star’s gravelly voiceover: “How many people did I kill? I don’t know,” setting a dark and thrilling tone for the film.

“I am not fear. I am destruction,” the actor declares, introducing audiences to a mysterious world of vengeance and violence.

The report added that Shah Rukh is expected to appear in two distinct looks -- one with a salt-and-pepper beard and another with his signature long hair.

King stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead, marking her sixth collaboration with SRK.

Notably, the film also features the superstar’s daughter Suhana Khan and actor Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Produced jointly by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, plot details remain shrouded in secrecy.

Fans across the world, meanwhile, have converged outside Shah Rukh’s iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, to celebrate the actor’s 60th birthday.

The Hindustan Times reported that admirers from countries as diverse as Japan, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Nepal, and Indonesia thronged Bandra’s seafront, holding placards, shouting the actor’s name, and singing melodies from his blockbuster films.

The report added that among the most heartwarming moments was a mother-daughter duo from the UK, lifelong fans who recited his iconic dialogue, “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai,” and sang Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Fans from Japan displayed giant posters and handmade banners, while admirers from Dubai celebrated with songs and slogans.

It noted that a group of “SRK Warriors” from Kolkata had undertaken a grueling 33-hour train journey to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Traditionally, Shah Rukh greets his fans from Mannat’s balcony on his birthday, blowing kisses and expressing gratitude for their unwavering support.

This year, The Hindustan Times noted, the tradition shifted subtly, with the superstar residing at his Pali Hill home as Mannat undergoes renovation.

Even so, the love remains undiminished. The seafront of Bandra shimmered with lights, cheers, and songs -- a fitting tribute to a man whose screen presence and stardom continue to transcend borders.