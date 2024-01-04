AI Elvis to make virtual reality comeback in London show

Elvis Presley fans who missed out on seeing their hero when he was alive will be able to catch a glimpse of the King of Rock 'n' Roll perform later this year, thanks to virtual reality.

Elvis Evolution will use AI and holographic projection, augmented reality and live theatre to recreate events in Presley's life and music, said Layered Reality, the immersive entertainment company developing the show.

"It's going to be a joyous celebration of Elvis's life; the man, the music, and his cultural legacy," Layered Reality founder and chief executive Andrew McGuinness told Reuters.