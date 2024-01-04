    বাংলা

    AI Elvis to make virtual reality comeback in London show

    Elvis Evolution will use AI and holographic projection, augmented reality and live theatre to recreate events in Presley's life and music

    Published : 4 Jan 2024, 06:56 AM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2024, 06:56 AM

    Elvis Presley fans who missed out on seeing their hero when he was alive will be able to catch a glimpse of the King of Rock 'n' Roll perform later this year, thanks to virtual reality.

    Elvis Evolution will use AI and holographic projection, augmented reality and live theatre to recreate events in Presley's life and music, said Layered Reality, the immersive entertainment company developing the show.

    "It's going to be a joyous celebration of Elvis's life; the man, the music, and his cultural legacy," Layered Reality founder and chief executive Andrew McGuinness told Reuters.

    Visitors will be taken on a journey from Tupelo, Mississippi, where Presley was born in 1935, to Memphis, Tennessee, home of Graceland, and Las Vegas.

    "The crescendo of the experience is an AI performance by Elvis," he said.

    Layered Reality struck a deal with Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Elvis Presley estate, to develop Elvis Evolution.

    The British company was given access to thousands of the star's personal photos and hours of home-videos to create the new performances using AI, McGuinness said.

    Global interest in the singer, widely acclaimed as the best selling solo music artist of all time with more than 500 million records sold, is undimmed 46 years after he died aged 42.

    Baz Luhrmann's biography "Elvis", released in 2022, created a new generation of fans, while Sofia Coppola's 2023 "Priscilla" explored his complex relationship with his wife.

    McGuinness said Elvis Evolution would appeal to both die-hard fans and those curious to discover more about the "Can't Help Falling in Love" singer.

    After London, Elvis Evolution will travel to cities including Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin, he added.

