How will TV shows be affected by the Hollywood writers strike?

Thousands of Hollywood film and television writers will go on strike starting Tuesday, an action that will disrupt TV production. How will the walkout by the Writers Guild of America's affect viewers' favourite TV shows and movies?

Which shows will feel the first impact of the strike?

Late-night talk shows such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" are expected to go dark immediately and air re-runs. That means new installments will not be available on traditional networks, nor on streaming services such as Hulu and Peacock that make the shows available the following day.

Next to be disrupted could be daytime soap operas since they are traditionally written not long before they are filmed.