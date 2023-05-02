    বাংলা

    How will TV shows be affected by the Hollywood writers strike?

    Late-night talk shows such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live" are expected to go dark immediately and air re-runs. Next to be disrupted could be daytime soap operas

    Reuters
    Published : 2 May 2023, 04:47 AM
    Updated : 2 May 2023, 04:47 AM

    Thousands of Hollywood film and television writers will go on strike starting Tuesday, an action that will disrupt TV production. How will the walkout by the Writers Guild of America's affect viewers' favourite TV shows and movies?

    Which shows will feel the first impact of the strike?

    Late-night talk shows such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" are expected to go dark immediately and air re-runs. That means new installments will not be available on traditional networks, nor on streaming services such as Hulu and Peacock that make the shows available the following day.

    Next to be disrupted could be daytime soap operas since they are traditionally written not long before they are filmed.

    Primetime comedies and dramas currently on air should be able to wrap up seasons uninterrupted - their episodes for the coming weeks will have already been written and filmed.

    What could happen if a strike drags on?

    A protracted strike could delay the start of the fall television season, when networks debut new scripted shows and fresh seasons of their hits. Writing for the fall season typically starts in May or June.

    What about streaming services?

    Netflix, which makes shows around the world, has said it can feed its service with shows produced outside the United States. But its US-based series would be affected if a strike drags on.

    HBO Max, which is switching its name to Max in late May, has been saving up programming to release with its re-branding.

    Which shows are safe from the strike?

    News programmes will continue as normal because their writers are covered by a different union. The same is true for unscripted reality shows such as "Big Brother" and "The Bachelor."

    What about movies?

    The flow of films to theaters will not take an immediate hit because movies take two to three years to produce, studios have a pipeline of films already written and shot. It would take an extended strike to interrupt movie release schedules.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Writers Guild of America West offices are seen in Los Angeles as Hollywood film and TV writers, who voted overwhelmingly in favour of giving union negotiators the power to call a strike if contract talks with studios break down, can order a work stoppage after May 1, in Los Angeles, California, US, Apr 25, 2023. REUTERS
    Hollywood writers, studios stage talks as strike deadline looms
    The Writers Guild of America could call a work stoppage if it cannot reach a deal with companies. The strike would be the first by the WGA in 15 years
    Cast member Michael Cera poses at the premiere of the movie "Scott Pilgrim vs the World" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, Jul 27, 2010.
    'Scott Pilgrim' cast members will reunite in Netflix anime series
    Michael Cera will return to voice the lead role of Pilgrim, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will speak as romantic interest Ramona Flowers
    Books from the Harry Potter series by author JK Rowling are seen on a shelf inside Widnes Library in Widnes, Britain Sept 12, 2018.
    Harry Potter, another 'Game of Thrones' prequel coming to HBO Max
    The upcoming Harry Potter series, planned to unfold over 10 years, will feature a new cast, and each season will be devoted to one of Rowling's books
    Brendan Fraser wins the Oscar for Best Actor for 'The Whale' during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, Mar 12, 2023.
    Brendan Fraser wins best actor Oscar for ‘The Whale’
    The role, in which he performs as a 600-pound gay man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter, marks his return to the big screen after a nine-year absence from major roles

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury