Jon Stewart is returning to ‘The Daily Show’ during US election cycle

    Political comedian Jon Stewart is returning to “The Daily Show” as executive producer and will host every Monday starting Feb 12, through the 2024 election cycle, Paramount announced on Wednesday.

    The show will feature a rotating lineup of hosts for the other three nights it airs each week, the company said.

    “The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 pm ET on the Paramount Global-owned Comedy Central cable network and the next day on the Paramount+ streaming service.

    "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" won 24 Emmy Awards during Stewart’s 16-year stint as host, during which time he satirized the eccentricities of American politics, TV news and culture.

    He stepped down in 2015 and was replaced by comedian Trevor Noah. The show has not had a permanent host since 2022, when Noah announced he was leaving.

    “Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honoured to have him return to Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show' to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season," Chris McCarthy, the president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.

    Stewart, an outspoken advocate for military veterans who also championed a US law to provide healthcare to ill first responders of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in 2021 launched a current affairs show, "The Problem With Jon Stewart” on the Apple TV+ streaming platform. That show ended last year.

