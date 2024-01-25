Jon Stewart is returning to ‘The Daily Show’ during US election cycle

Political comedian Jon Stewart is returning to “The Daily Show” as executive producer and will host every Monday starting Feb 12, through the 2024 election cycle, Paramount announced on Wednesday.

The show will feature a rotating lineup of hosts for the other three nights it airs each week, the company said.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 pm ET on the Paramount Global-owned Comedy Central cable network and the next day on the Paramount+ streaming service.

"The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" won 24 Emmy Awards during Stewart’s 16-year stint as host, during which time he satirized the eccentricities of American politics, TV news and culture.