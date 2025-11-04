'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine

FILE PHOTO: Jonathan Bailey arrives for the Burberry SS26 catwalk show during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, Sept 22, 2025. REUTERS/Katie Collins/File Photo

English actor Jonathan Bailey, who returns to movie theatres this month in the musical film "Wicked: For Good," was named this year's "sexiest man alive" by People magazine on Monday.

The 37-year-old Bailey said it was a "huge honour" to receive the pop culture accolade previously awarded to stars including Chris Hemsworth and George Clooney.

"Obviously, I'm incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd," Bailey told People with a laugh. He joked that he had only shared the news with his dog, Benson.

The selection of Bailey, also known for his role as Lord Anthony in the steamy period drama "Bridgerton," was announced on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

Bailey played Prince Fiyero in last year's blockbuster "Wicked," a prequel to "The Wizard of Oz," and will reprise the role in the coming sequel "Wicked: For Good." The actor also starred in the dinosaur flick "Jurassic World: Rebirth" this summer.

"The Office" actor John Krasinski was named "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2024.

Other actors and singers who have been given the title by People magazine's editors include Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Idris Elba and Channing Tatum.