Carl Weathers, who lit up screen as Apollo Creed in 'Rocky', dead at 76

Actor Carl Weathers, a former professional American football player who shot to stardom by playing the brash and charismatic boxer Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" movies, died on Thursday of undisclosed causes, his manager announced on Friday. He was 76.

Though he had other prominent roles, acting in the recent "Star Wars" spinoff series "The Mandalorian" and the 1987 science fiction horror movie "Predator", Weathers was best known for playing Apollo Creed opposite Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa in the hit movies of the 1970s and 1980s.

Weathers' character was at first a rival and later an ally to the Rocky character in the first four movies of the series.