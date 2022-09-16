A new curriculum brings cheers and challenges to Bangladesh’s education

To Dipra Nishant of Shahajpath High School in Dhaka, lessons are different and fun with more creative work, less study and no exams in the pilot programme for the new curriculum.

“Initially, we were apprehensive of the new system. Later we found it very interesting. We friends work together, do projects,” said the sixth grader.

But Fatema Jannat, mother of Mahmud Hasan, a student of Government Laboratory High School in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi, complained about repetition in the lessons. The students are doing the same kind of work like drawing, and building models of houses and boats again and again.

“They are getting addicted to devices to get practical work ideas. They are not paying attention to basic subjects like mathematics, and English.

“They used to study out of concern about the exams. Now it’s not there.”