    Bangladesh releases lottery results of secondary school admissions

    Students can receive their results via SMS or online

    Published : 28 Nov 2023, 07:05 AM
    The results of the digital lottery for admissions to public and private secondary schools across Bangladesh have been published.

    Education Minister Dipu Moni and State Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury inaugurated the digital lottery programme under the management of the International Mother Language Institute on Tuesday.

    Students can now receive the results via SMS on their mobile phones. To receive results by SMS on Teletalk mobile phones, users should type GSA<Space>Result>Space>User ID and send it to 16222.

    The results will also be available online. Students, guardians, and the heads of educational institutions can check the results of the digital lottery on http://gsa.teletalk.com.bd.

    All public secondary schools and private schools in metropolitan areas and the sadar upazilas will admit students in grades one through nine for the 2024 academic year through the digital lottery.

    The lottery started accepting applications on Oct 24. The deadline for applications was initially set at Nov 14, but was later extended to Nov 18.

