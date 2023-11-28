Bangladesh releases lottery results of secondary school admissions

The results of the digital lottery for admissions to public and private secondary schools across Bangladesh have been published.

Education Minister Dipu Moni and State Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury inaugurated the digital lottery programme under the management of the International Mother Language Institute on Tuesday.

Students can now receive the results via SMS on their mobile phones. To receive results by SMS on Teletalk mobile phones, users should type GSA<Space>Result>Space>User ID and send it to 16222.