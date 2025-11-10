School admissions again through lottery, applications start Nov 21

Admissions to both government and non-government secondary schools will take place through the lottery system used last year for the same purpose.

Students can apply for admission from Nov 21, with the deadline set for Dec 5.

The digital lottery is tentatively scheduled for Dec 14.

After attending a meeting of the Dhaka Metropolitan Admission Committee on Monday afternoon, Prof Khan Moinuddin Al Mahmud Sohel, director of the Secondary Admission Branch of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), announced these decisions. The meeting was presided over by Prof BM Abdul Hannan, director general of the DSHE.

Moinuddin told bdnews24.com, “The state-owned mobile operator Teletalk will provide technical support for the admission process this year too. Applications will be received online.”

He explained head teachers will be able to register online and upload information about vacant seats to the software between Nov 12 and 19.

Teletalk will begin its technical work on Nov 13, while the admission circular will be published between Nov 13 and 19.

Successful applicants will be able to enrol between Dec 17 and 21. As in previous years, two waiting lists will be released.

Admissions from the first waiting list will take place between Dec 22 and 24, and from the second list between Dec 27 and 30.

The Ministry of Education has not yet issued the admission policy, though the admission process has begun.

Previously, first graders were admitted through a lottery system. Lottery-based admission for all grades began in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.