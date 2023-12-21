Bangladesh to start SSC exams on Feb 15

The government is planning to hold the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams from Feb 15 next year, according to officials.
The schedule for the exams will be published on education board websites on Thursday, said Tapan Kumar Sarkar, head of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.
The 2024 exams will mark a return to the traditional schedule after a four-year disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The tests will cover all subjects and will be graded on full marks. Students will also be allocated the customary three hours to complete each exam.
Traditionally, the SSC exams were held in early February, followed by the Higher Secondary Certificate tests in April. However, the pandemic forced education authorities to revise the schedule.
Although the SSC exams proceeded as planned in 2020, the HSC assessments had to be postponed. Over the next three years, the exams were conducted on an abridged syllabus, while the duration and marks were also reduced accordingly.