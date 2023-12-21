Bangladesh to start SSC exams on Feb 15

The tests will cover all subjects and will be graded on full marks. Students will also be allocated the customary three hours to complete each exam.



Traditionally, the SSC exams were held in early February, followed by the Higher Secondary Certificate tests in April. However, the pandemic forced education authorities to revise the schedule.



Although the SSC exams proceeded as planned in 2020, the HSC assessments had to be postponed. Over the next three years, the exams were conducted on an abridged syllabus, while the duration and marks were also reduced accordingly.