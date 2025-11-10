Teachers’ sit-in programme enters 3rd day, advisor visits 5 schools

The sit-in programme staged by assistant teachers from government primary schools pushing for a list of demands, including pay at the 10th-grade level, has entered its third day.

On Monday, work stoppages were under way for a second day at several schools, while some others reportedly continued their classes.

Amid the teachers' sit-in programme and strike, Primary and Mass Education Advisor Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar visited five government primary schools in the Shyamnagar Upazila of Satkhira.

Four teachers organisations have formed a platform called “Primary Teachers’ Demand Implementation Council” and continued their sit-in programme at the Central Shaheed Minar for the third day.

The platform includes Bangaldesh Prathomik Sikkhak Samity (Kashem-Shahin), Bangladesh Prathomik Shikkhak Samity (Shahin-Lipi) and Sohokari Shikkhak Doshom Grade Bastobayon Parishad.

The assistant teachers are demanding salaries at the 10th grade, the resolution of complications over higher-grade promotions after 10 and 16 years of service, and ensuring 100 percent departmental promotions.

Muhib Ullah, a council leader, told bdnews24.com: “We placed these three demands as they are fair. A meeting is scheduled to be held with officials of the Ministry of Finance in the afternoon to discuss the demands."

Earlier, on Sunday night, the council leaders held a meeting with the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education. After the meeting, they announced a suspension of the strike. However, they later changed their minds, reversed the decision and announced around midnight they would continue the strike.

The work stoppage at Bausi Government Primary School in Jamalpur’s Sarishabari Upazila continued for the second day on Monday, said Biplob Hossain, a teacher at the school.

"Our work stoppage will continue until the three demands are met," he told bdnews24.com.

Assistant teacher Pratima Sarkar said that a work stoppage is also ongoing at Tebaria Government Primary School in Natore Sadar Upazila.

Teachers at Kalyani Government Primary School in Dirai Upazila of Sunamganj are also on strike, the school's assistant teacher Alim Haque confirmed.

Teachers at Royer Char Government Primary School in Jamalpur Sadar Upazila, Purba Sagarpara Government Primary School in Bauphal Upazila of Patuakhali, and Satgharia Government Primary School in Sandeep Upazila of Chattogram were also on strike for a second day on Monday.

On Monday, Primary and Mass Education Advisor Prof Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar conducted inspections at West Srifalkati Government Primary School, Munshiganj Government Primary School, Buri Datinakhali Government Primary School and Buri Goalini Government Primary School in the remote and inaccessible areas adjacent to the Sundarbans in Satkhira’s Shyamnagar Upazila. These schools were conducting regular classes.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education said in a press statement that the advisor expressed satisfaction with the quality of education in these schools. During the visit, the advisor spoke to students, teachers and guardians.

He gave various suggestions for improving the quality of education in the region. He also urged parents to be more aware of ways to enhance the quality of government primary schools.

The ministry said that to ensure that school teaching is not affected by a teacher shortage, the advisor has instructed concerned officials to take necessary measures to quickly fill the posts.

He also emphasised the need for the related work force to work sincerely to ensure quick completion of the ongoing development activities.

On Saturday morning, teachers launched a non-stop sit-in programme at the Central Shaheed Minar. In the evening, they marched towards Shahbagh to hold a "pen surrender" programme to press for their demands. However, police blocked them in front of Shahbagh Police Station, using sound grenades, tear shells, and water cannons, which dispersed the protesters.

Teacher leaders claimed that more than 150 teachers were injured and five protesters were arrested during the incident.

However, Dhaka Metropolitan Police claimed that a group of protesters broke the barricade and tried to proceed towards the State Guest House Jamuna after crossing the Shahbagh intersection, prompting police to disperse them using a few rounds of sound grenades and water cannons to ensure the “safety of the important structures of the state.”

Upon their return from Shaheed Minar following the police resistance, the teachers announced a strike from Sunday. They lit candles at midnight on Saturday to condemn and protest the “police attack”.

They continued their sit-in demonstrations on Sunday and Monday.