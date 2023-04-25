IMF team meets Bangladesh Bank to review progress in loan conditions

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund met with the Bangladesh Bank in Dhaka to discuss the country's progress in meeting loan conditions and receive updates on economic indicators.

An IMF mission will come to Dhaka in October for further progress assessment for the second tranche of loans under the $4.7 billion programme.

A five-member delegation headed by Rahul Anand, senior economist of the IMF’s Asia Pacific Department, entered the Bangladesh Bank building at 9:30 am on Tuesday. A meeting with Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder was the first on their agenda.

A briefing at 3 pm will go over the issues discussed in meetings with different departments, said BB Executive Director Md Mezbaul Haque.