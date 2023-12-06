Hasina hails Patenga container terminal as gateway to global trade

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes the Chattogram Port Authority’s Patenga container terminal project will become a "beacon of hope" for Bangladesh's economic development.

On Wednesday, Red Sea Gateway Terminal International (RSGTI), partly owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, signed an agreement with the Chattogram Port Authority to invest in and operate the container terminal.

At the signing ceremony held at the Prime Minister's Office, Hasina said the project exemplifies a "strong and sustainable partnership" between Bangladesh and the Gulf kingdom.

"The agreement is an example of the two countries' joint vision for economic cooperation and prosperity. Bilateral relations, especially trade relations, will be further strengthened through it."