Sri Lanka inflation jumps to a record 60.8% in July

Price increases are exceeding central bank targets due to a global surge in food and fuel costs, according to a senior official
Sri Lanka's inflation surged to a record 60.8% in July, the crisis-struck country's statistics department said on Friday, compared to a 54.6% rise in June.
The jump in the Colombo Consumer Price Index was led by a 90.9% climb in food inflation, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.
The island nation has been gripped by a political and economic crisis that has forced a change of leadership, and is now in a state of emergency.