    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka inflation jumps to a record 60.8% in July

    The jump in the Colombo Consumer Price Index was led by a 90.9% climb in food inflation

    Reuters
    Published : 29 July 2022, 10:35 AM
    Updated : 29 July 2022, 10:35 AM

    Sri Lanka's inflation surged to a record 60.8% in July, the crisis-struck country's statistics department said on Friday, compared to a 54.6% rise in June.

    The jump in the Colombo Consumer Price Index was led by a 90.9% climb in food inflation, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

    The island nation has been gripped by a political and economic crisis that has forced a change of leadership, and is now in a state of emergency.

    RELATED STORIES
    Some Asia economies may need rapid rate hikes to cool inflation: IMF
    Some Asia economies must hike rates to cool inflation: IMF
    Price increases are exceeding central bank targets due to a global surge in food and fuel costs, according to a senior official
    The US economy is shrinking. The Fed's rate hikes may have only just begun to bite
    The US economy is shrinking
    Consumer spending, accounting for roughly two-thirds of the US economy, slowed to a 1% annualised growth rate in the second quarter
    Pakistan lifts import ban citing trading partners' concerns, impact on supply
    Pakistan lifts import ban citing impact on supply
    The move comes despite falling foreign exchange reserves, a depreciating currency and record imports in June
    Bangladesh seeks $2bn from World Bank, ADB to stabilise economy
    Govt seeks $2bn from WB, ADB
    Bangladesh also asked the IMF for $4.5 billion fund assistance

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher