Bangladesh forex reserves sink below $36 billion despite spending restrictions

Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserves have dropped below $36 billion, 28 months after crossing the mark, despite the government’s austerity measures to save dollars.

According to the Bangladesh Bank, the reserves stood at $32.48 billion in December 2019 and it began rising afterwards. The reserves reached $48 billion, a record highest for the country, in August 2021 before the fall began.

Bangladesh’s export earnings and inward remittances are declining as inflation has gripped the global economy amid the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Bangladesh’s reserves last topped $36 billion in June 2020. Now they stand at $35.98 billion.

It steadied at $40 billion for some time and stood at $41.82 billion in June this year, four months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The economy regained some pace after the coronavirus cases slowed down. As the import demands rose, so did the duty due to the rising cost of fuel and transportation worldwide.

The import expenditure surpassed export earnings and remittances pulling at the dollar reserves and forcing Bangladesh to begin devaluing the taka against the dollar.

In August last year, dollars were priced at Tk 84.8 whereas it soared to Tk 104.87 as of Oct 19. It is being sold at Tk 112 in the open market.

Bangladesh imposed strict curbs on imports to save up dollars. The central bank issued restrictions on bringing in luxury goods. The cash margin for the import of non-essential goods was increased from 75 to 100 percent.

The national bank also mandated a requisite for approval before banks issue letters of credit for imports worth $30 million or more while costs of import-reliant projects were reined in.

Yet the trade deficit and current account balance kept widening. Bangladesh looked at a trade deficit of $4.5 billion in August this year, while the current account balance was behind by $1.5 billion.

However, the restrictions saw a drop in new LCs being opened but the country is still behind in paying for the previous LCs.