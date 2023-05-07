    বাংলা

    IMF flags risks to Bangladesh economy as it concludes visit

    Persistent inflationary pressures, elevated volatility of global financial conditions, and slowdown in major advanced trading partners continue to weigh on growth

    News Desk
    Published : 7 May 2023, 03:19 AM
    Updated : 7 May 2023, 03:19 AM

    Bangladesh remains one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region, but challenges remain for the country, according to the International Monetary Fund.

    Persistent inflationary pressures, elevated volatility of global financial conditions, and a slowdown in major advanced trading partners continue to weigh on growth, foreign currency reserves, and its currency taka, IMF’s Mission Chief Rahul Anand said in a statement on Sunday.

    The Washington-based lender shared the assessment at the end of the visit to Dhaka that began on Apr 25. Anand led the team.

    The team met with top officials of the finance ministry, Bangladesh Bank and the energy ministry to discuss recent macroeconomic developments and implementation of the Fund-supported program.

    “During the visit, we discussed recent macroeconomic and financial sector developments. We also took stock of the progress made toward meeting key commitments under the Fund-supported program,” Anand said.

    This will be formally assessed in the first review of the $4.7 billion loan it approved in January for Bangladesh its Extended Credit Facility and Resilience and Sustainability Facility arrangements.

    The review is expected to be undertaken later this year.

    The IMF said its team held meetings with Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin, and other senior government and Bangladesh Bank officials, representatives from the private sector, bilateral donors, and development partners.

    “We would like to thank the authorities for candid discussions and their warm hospitality. We look forward to continuing our engagement in support of Bangladesh and its people.”

    RELATED STORIES
    A man walks past the International Monetary Fund logo during the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, US, April 21, 2017.
    IMF flashes financial risk warnings
    The warnings set an ominous tone for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington this week, with conflicting economic and market forces clouding the policy path
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo in Washington, US, Sept 4, 2018.
    Geopolitical fragmentation could raise financial stability risks: IMF
    The IMF has long warned of increased costs, economic friction and GDP output losses associated with the global economy fragmenting into geopolitical blocs
    IMF team meets Bangladesh Bank to review progress in loan conditions
    IMF, Bangladesh Bank meet on loan conditions
    The central bank updates the multilateral lender on the country’s economic indicators
    Hasina flies to Tokyo, starting 2-week trip to 3 countries
    Hasina flies to Tokyo, starting trip to 3 countries
    The government hopes the visit will lead the Bangladesh-Japan relationship to the point of a 'sustainable partnership'

    Opinion

    Aloptogin Tushar’s masterful representation of figures
    Takir Hossain
    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain