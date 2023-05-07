IMF flags risks to Bangladesh economy as it concludes visit

The Washington-based lender shared the assessment at the end of the visit to Dhaka that began on Apr 25. Anand led the team.

The team met with top officials of the finance ministry, Bangladesh Bank and the energy ministry to discuss recent macroeconomic developments and implementation of the Fund-supported program.

“During the visit, we discussed recent macroeconomic and financial sector developments. We also took stock of the progress made toward meeting key commitments under the Fund-supported program,” Anand said.

This will be formally assessed in the first review of the $4.7 billion loan it approved in January for Bangladesh its Extended Credit Facility and Resilience and Sustainability Facility arrangements.