Power crisis eased earlier than expected, State Minister Nasrul tells parliament

“Some days ago, unhindered power supply was hampered heavily. We had thought we would be able to solve the problem within 15-20 days, but because of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s timely and farsighted decisions and with the help of all, we ensured almost uninterrupted supply after a week.”



He said the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war heavily affected the energy sector of every country, whose economy struggled to ensure fuel at a reasonable cost. “Prices of commodities rose along with the cost for fuel.”



Nasrul thanked Hasina for taking steps to tackle the challenges in ensuring uninterrupted power supply.