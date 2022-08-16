Bangladesh to look for ways to buy Russian oil amid energy crunch

Indian companies are using Asian currencies more often to pay for Russian coal imports, a Reuters report citing customs documents and industry sources said.

The method allowed them to avoid the US dollar and cut the risk of breaching Western sanctions against Moscow.

Russia is seeking payment in United Arab Emirates dirhams for oil exports to some Indian customers, Reuters said, citing three sources and a document showed. The move allowed Moscow to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions.

Russia has been hit by a slew of sanctions from the United States and its allies over its invasion of Ukraine in late February, which it terms a "special military operation".

State Minister of Planning Shamsul Alam said, “During the discussion it was mentioned that Russia said they would allow oil purchases using taka, but would prefer roubles instead. They don’t have too much need for the taka and we have few roubles in stock.”

“And, if we get stuck with a large amount of roubles, how can they be used? We have to think about it and maybe even consider getting a zero-interest loan. That is one possibility. It is a matter of coming to an understanding.”

Bangladesh Bank is working to find a way to solve the issue, he added.

There were also talks about how to preserve Bangladesh’s stock of other foreign reserves amid the ongoing situation with imports and exports. The possibility of requesting a five-year term to pay for imports was raised for countries that sent significant amounts of goods to Bangladesh, the state minister said.